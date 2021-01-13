ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were up 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.62 and last traded at $43.51. Approximately 3,400,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,290,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.23.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays raised their target price on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.36.

Get ONEOK alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.03.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 106.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in ONEOK by 195.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.