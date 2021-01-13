OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes $878,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 90,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Corning by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,214,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corning by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764,049. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.18. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $38.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average is $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $123,883.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.