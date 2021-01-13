OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 1,708 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 0.5% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $54,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.13.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $6.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.70. 235,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,874,702. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $189.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.42. The firm has a market cap of $177.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

