OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases 7,086 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 122.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Trane Technologies accounts for approximately 0.8% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $29,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Trane Technologies by 302.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.94.

TT stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.69. The company had a trading volume of 24,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,238. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $154.43. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.17 and a 200 day moving average of $125.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at $54,075,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.