OneAscent Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 592,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,678 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 18.6% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $41,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,063. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.48 and a 200-day moving average of $69.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $66.13 and a 12-month high of $70.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.557 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

