OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $813,000 Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,669,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,865 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 10.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 151,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 14,349 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 41.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 146,146 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 39.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 38,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in Infosys by 717.8% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 763,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 669,735 shares in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:INFY traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $18.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,532,968. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INFY. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.34.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

