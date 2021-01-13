OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,093 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in MetLife by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,896,000 after acquiring an additional 864,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 3,324.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 584,028 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in MetLife by 542.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 449,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,704,000 after purchasing an additional 379,400 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth $11,218,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in MetLife by 92.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 557,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,349,000 after purchasing an additional 267,500 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MET traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.54. 199,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,967,361. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 30.11%.

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.82.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

