OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires 888 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,091 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 0.6% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Target by 203.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $434,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,986,521 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,138,000 after acquiring an additional 68,502 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,808,312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,666,000 after acquiring an additional 83,022 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 7.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,664,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $199,612,000 after acquiring an additional 113,992 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Target by 27.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,484,512 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,692,000 after acquiring an additional 321,139 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.77.

NYSE TGT traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.08. The company had a trading volume of 166,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,504. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

