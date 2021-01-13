OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires 413 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth $276,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after buying an additional 84,122 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 76,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASND shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Shares of ASND traded down $5.68 on Wednesday, reaching $167.53. 5,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,327. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.20. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.74). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. The business had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

