Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Trading 6% Higher

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.82. 411,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 238,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ondas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides FullMAX base station and remote radios to create wide-area wireless communication networks; and FullMAX SDR platform that offers a private network for industrial applications, which safeguards critical assets and information, and protects against cyberattacks.

