OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OncoSec Medical Incorporated is a biomedical company engaged in the designing, development and commercialization of therapeutic oncology products. It also develops novel OMS ElectroOncology therapies and OncoSec Medical System for the treatment of solid tumors. OncoSec Medical Incorporated is based in San Diego, California. “

ONCS stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. OncoSec Medical has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $7.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.27.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). Equities analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OncoSec Medical news, Director Alpha Holdings, Inc. sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $57,634.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,480,001 shares in the company, valued at $7,755,205.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 134,279 shares of company stock valued at $680,066 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OncoSec Medical stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

