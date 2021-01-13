On the Beach Group plc (OTB.L) (LON:OTB) Stock Price Up 1.7%

On the Beach Group plc (OTB.L) (LON:OTB) shares rose 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 365 ($4.77) and last traded at GBX 361.50 ($4.72). Approximately 145,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 272,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355.50 ($4.64).

The firm has a market cap of £569.22 million and a P/E ratio of -13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 374.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 300.54.

In related news, insider Simon Cooper sold 3,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.70), for a total value of £14,040,000 ($18,343,349.88).

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

