ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $36.00. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ON. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

ON stock opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.03. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $36.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -910.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $2,682,836.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 555,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,024,848.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith D. Jackson sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $15,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,168,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,859,478.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 839,129 shares of company stock valued at $22,056,143. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 24.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,966,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,417,000 after buying an additional 1,166,754 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 49.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,067,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,853,000 after buying an additional 687,162 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.0% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 6,599,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,147,000 after buying an additional 431,990 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 24.5% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,868,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,521,000 after buying an additional 367,221 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 134.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 354,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 202,922 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

