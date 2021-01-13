Omnitude (ECOM) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 12th. Omnitude has a total market capitalization of $41,728.38 and approximately $108,677.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omnitude coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Omnitude has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00041256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00043888 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.17 or 0.00370468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.33 or 0.04309877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

Omnitude is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

Omnitude can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

