Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.38-3.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09-1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Omnicell also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.46-2.51 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Omnicell from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Omnicell from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Omnicell from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.14.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $120.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.59. Omnicell has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $125.00.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.71 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total transaction of $1,580,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,899.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,226.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,654 shares of company stock valued at $4,949,164. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

