Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.46-2.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $890-892 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $884.29 million.Omnicell also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.46-2.51 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMCL. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Omnicell from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Omnicell from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $120.94 on Wednesday. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.59. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 107.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.71 million. Analysts expect that Omnicell will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,226.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,817,944.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,654 shares of company stock worth $4,949,164. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

