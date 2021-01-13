Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.38-3.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.085-1.105 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Omnicell also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.46-2.51 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $120.94 on Wednesday. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 107.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.64 and its 200 day moving average is $85.59.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.71 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Omnicell from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Omnicell from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.14.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total value of $1,580,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,899.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,226.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,654 shares of company stock worth $4,949,164 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

