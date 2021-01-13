Omni Price Tops $3.69 on Major Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Omni has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $728,954.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $3.69 or 0.00011035 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Omni has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.96 or 0.00395051 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,138 coins and its circulating supply is 562,822 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.