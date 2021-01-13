OKCash (OK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,259.00

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. OKCash has a total market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $11,259.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0327 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OKCash has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,261.00 or 1.00062795 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00017402 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00013491 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00049996 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 78,570,507 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

