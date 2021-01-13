Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Up 12.3%

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) rose 12.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.26 and last traded at $11.26. Approximately 1,175,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,589,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

OII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.51.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $439.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 32,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $216,331.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,978.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,967.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,627,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046,674 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 353.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 965,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 752,594 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 611,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 542,652 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,255,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,920,000 after purchasing an additional 464,225 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

