Observer Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Observer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Observer has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Observer has a total market cap of $8.07 million and approximately $204,726.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00041282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00045157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.10 or 0.00379559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.71 or 0.04254503 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Observer

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

