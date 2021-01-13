Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Trading 5.3% Higher

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.59. 356,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 265,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

The stock has a market cap of $12.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Get Obalon Therapeutics alerts:

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13). Obalon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.14% and a negative net margin of 688.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Obalon Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) by 44,715.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 9.01% of Obalon Therapeutics worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBLN)

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people with obesity. The company offers the Obalon Balloon System designed to provide weight loss in patients with obesity. Its Obalon Balloon System comprises of a swallow able capsule that contains an inflatable balloon attached to a microcatheter; the Obalon Navigation System console, which is a combination of hardware and software used to track and display the location of the balloon during placement; the Obalon Touch Inflation Dispenser, which is a semi-automated, hand-held inflation device used to inflate the balloon once it is placed; and a disposable canister filled with mixture of gas.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Obalon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obalon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.