Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.97

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.97 and last traded at $45.97, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.24.

OAS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.74.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 138,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 36,594 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Oasis Petroleum by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 76,977 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Oasis Petroleum by 509.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 425,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 355,600 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000.

About Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

