Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI.L) (LON:OCI) Sets New 52-Week High at $293.00

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI.L) (LON:OCI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 293 ($3.83) and last traded at GBX 292.90 ($3.83), with a volume of 103909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 288 ($3.76).

The firm has a market capitalization of £544.54 million and a P/E ratio of 8.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 274.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 250.88.

In other Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI.L) news, insider Fiona Beck bought 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £29,696 ($38,798.01).

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

