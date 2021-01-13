Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Shares Gap Down to $1.52

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.52, but opened at $1.39. Nxt-ID shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 7,676 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Nxt-ID from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nxt-ID stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) by 2,301.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,057 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Nxt-ID worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nxt-ID Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

