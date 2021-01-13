Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) Short Interest Up 754.0% in December

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 754.0% from the December 15th total of 306,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Nxt-ID from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Nxt-ID alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nxt-ID stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) by 2,301.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,057 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.23% of Nxt-ID worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NXTD traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.42. 145,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,246,314. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. Nxt-ID has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.12.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%.

About Nxt-ID

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nxt-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nxt-ID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.