NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on NXPI. BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

In related news, Director Julie Southern sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total value of $642,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,654.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,128 shares of company stock worth $6,171,512 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 167,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,943,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,908 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,286 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 321.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,317 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 14,730 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.04. The stock had a trading volume of 21,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,682. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.04, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.53.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

