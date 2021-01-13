NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives $153.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Truist raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $1,895,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 101.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090,780 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $694,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,819 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $77,784,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 243.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,898 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $83,809,000 after acquiring an additional 520,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $514,255,000 after acquiring an additional 248,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 925,822 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $115,552,000 after acquiring an additional 214,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.04. 21,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,682. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.04, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $182.55.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

