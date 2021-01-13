NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives $153.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.20.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Truist raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.
In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $1,895,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.04. 21,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,682. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.04, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $182.55.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
