NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 115.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.2% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 226.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $301,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,667 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $593,523,000 after acquiring an additional 625,745 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after acquiring an additional 516,044 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,908,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,032,694,000 after acquiring an additional 261,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,335.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 228,909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $123,527,000 after acquiring an additional 212,962 shares in the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total transaction of $9,286,426.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at $73,938,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,850 shares of company stock worth $31,276,935 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $541.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,237,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,118,228. The firm has a market cap of $335.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.94, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $528.75 and a 200-day moving average of $497.78. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.84.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

