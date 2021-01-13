NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $136.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. NV5 Global traded as high as $94.27 and last traded at $94.20, with a volume of 73 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.87.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NVEE. ValuEngine cut NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NV5 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 16,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,186,748.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 158,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,416.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $2,126,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 158,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,210,026.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVEE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 495.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. 55.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.06 and a 200 day moving average of $61.48. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.43. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $169.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

