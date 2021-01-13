NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 7,558 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,558 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

HOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

In related news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $3,169,468.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average of $30.79. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $41.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.38%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.