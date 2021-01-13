NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 1,091 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,900 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 39,935.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 2,523,119 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,890,000 after buying an additional 1,766,938 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 517.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 924,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $136,145,000 after buying an additional 775,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 152.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,093,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $160,902,000 after buying an additional 659,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $133.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -742.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.72 and its 200 day moving average is $142.99. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,901,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.72.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

