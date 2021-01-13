NuWave Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,508,000 after purchasing an additional 452,819 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 154.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 373,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,504,000 after purchasing an additional 226,670 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 9.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $95.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.49. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $97.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSX. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.78.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

