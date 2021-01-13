NuWave Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Argus assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $92.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $105.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.