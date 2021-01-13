NuWave Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 660.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ameren by 23,929.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,014,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,769 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 90.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,117,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,285,000 after purchasing an additional 529,345 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ameren by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,073,000 after buying an additional 277,654 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Ameren by 6,711.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 254,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,155,000 after buying an additional 251,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ameren by 398.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 275,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,767,000 after buying an additional 219,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $74.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $87.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.38 and its 200 day moving average is $78.79.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. Barclays raised Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

