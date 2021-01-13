NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,988 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 92.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,356,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,877 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 8.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,284,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,555,000 after buying an additional 949,194 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 45.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,159,000 after buying an additional 2,690,545 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 49.2% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,502,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,501,000 after buying an additional 2,474,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 9.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,701,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,943,000 after buying an additional 601,700 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

NYSE KEY opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

