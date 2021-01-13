NuWave Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 48,133.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,239,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,382,000 after acquiring an additional 843,736 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its position in Lumentum by 44.3% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 880,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,114,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Lumentum by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 416,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter worth about $28,407,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 41.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 304,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 89,525 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $828,377.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,362.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,316 shares of company stock worth $4,858,515. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.24.

LITE stock opened at $108.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 1.02. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.06 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.36.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

