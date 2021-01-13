NuWave Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 88.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,297 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $83.09 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.06. The company has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

