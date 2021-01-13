NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires 698 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9,971.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,223,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,336 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth about $1,757,156,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in 3M by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,799,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,249,371,000 after acquiring an additional 108,504 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,090,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,135,814,000 after acquiring an additional 90,145 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $751,013,000 after acquiring an additional 259,324 shares during the period. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM opened at $166.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.40. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $182.54. The company has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

