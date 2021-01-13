NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVA shares. CIBC increased their price target on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities downgraded NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital increased their price target on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) stock opened at C$1.14 on Wednesday. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.24 and a 12 month high of C$3.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$257.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$105.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

