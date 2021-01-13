Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE:NIM opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $11.41.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

