Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
NYSE:NIM opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $11.41.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile
