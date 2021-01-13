Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Bought by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,098 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,452 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund comprises 1.0% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 349,537 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 603,743 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 20,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUV stock remained flat at $$11.08 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 240,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,699. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

