Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
NYSE:NUV opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $11.21.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.