Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:JLS opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.