Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of NYSE:JLS opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15.
About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
