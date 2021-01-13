Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NMS)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

NMS stock opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.60.

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

