Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NMS)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
NMS stock opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.60.
About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
