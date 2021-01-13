Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.83

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and traded as high as $14.03. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 50,527 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 16.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 34.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NID)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

