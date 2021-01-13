Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.65

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and traded as high as $9.02. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 160,956 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JRO)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

