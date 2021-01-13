Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
JFR opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.32.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.