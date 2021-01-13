Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

JFR opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.32.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

