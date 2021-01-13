Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $16.31.
About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
