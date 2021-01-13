Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Downgraded to Underweight at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NTR. 140166 downgraded Nutrien from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nutrien from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.12.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $54.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 320.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average of $40.66. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $54.79.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.346 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,822,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,290,000 after acquiring an additional 317,175 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,349,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,546,000 after acquiring an additional 800,767 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,752,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,091,000 after acquiring an additional 349,738 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,325,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,508,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,032 shares in the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

